Warm spaces are free or low-cost options available to those to use during the day if they are struggling with the cost of heating their home this winter.
- Tavistock Food Hub at King’s on Pixon Lane. Open Wednesdays 11am-12.30pm.
- Abbey Chapel in Bedford Square. Open Saturdays 10.30am to 12.30pm.
- Tavistock Area Christians Together, located at various churches such as St Eustachius and the Methodist Church on certain weekdays.
For the full list of venues and more details including times, visit the West Devon Borough Council page online at: shorturl.at/kwTU8