The Lions are asking for public help to support the next aid trip to Warsaw in Poland where the goods are transferred for onward transportation into Ukraine. This will be made in late March or early April in conjunction with the Callington-based group ‘Cornwall & Devon – Sending Love to Ukraine’ which has made numerous humanitarian trips since the invasion.
A club spokesman said: “Tavistock Lions and the Ukrainians living here are deeply grateful for the continued support and generosity of the people of Tavistock and surrounding area. Club members who have made the journey to Warsaw and who have met the people there receiving the donations, said what a humbling and emotional experience it had been for them and that the generosity and support by those who have given is so very much appreciated.”
Items needed include: Tinned and other non-perishable food, personal care supplies, baby food and baby clothes, medical items, mobility aids, sanitary products torches and sleeping bags. New collection points for donations are at Shields DIY on Vigo Bridge, View estate agents in Paddons Row and Sovereign Wines which has now relocated to Pitts Cleave Industrial Estate. A full list can be found on the Tavistock Lions Facebook page and website at www.tavistocklions.org.uk.