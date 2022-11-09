Natasha said: ‘We were concerned to get everything in place before we launched so a couple of us went across to Callington Squirrels to see how they organised their meetings, it was really helpful. An hour is the perfect time together, long enough to do quite a few different activities, we meet from 4.30 until 5.30pm. The first session was so calm and we were amazed how smoothly things went.We deliberately kept our advertising very low key, because we wanted to start with a maximum of ten Squirrels. so we quietly launched on Monday, November 7 with seven spaces taken. I’m confident that we will fill those three places very soon as we have seen such support for our group in the past two years,’