THE next generation of doctors have been getting inspired with a visit by medical students to a local primary school.
Lifton Community Academy recently welcomed medical students from the University of Plymouth for an inspirational visit, to give them an insight into the world of health and medicine.
The students from Peninsula Medical School at the University of Plymouth shared their knowledge of the human body and shared advice on staying healthy with the Lifton youngsters, giving an exciting insight into the world of medicine.
Children from the early years and Years 1,2 and 3 had a fantastic time engaging with the visitors, asking questions, and learning in a hands-on and interactive way.
Staff were thrilled to see the pupils so inspired and enthusiastic about their learning.
A spokesperson from the school explained: “Lifton Community Academy continues to offer enriching opportunities that spark curiosity, develop knowledge, and encourage pupils to become confident, thoughtful, and healthy citizens.
“The science curriculum at the school is designed to teach children how scientific advancements shape human achievement. Pupils develop the skills to investigate, evaluate evidence, and draw conclusions, as well as learning to appreciate the power of rational explanation.”
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy added: “It was wonderful to see our youngest pupils so engaged and excited about learning from the medical students. Visits like this inspire curiosity, promote healthy habits, and encourage children to think about the many possibilities for their futures.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership said: “It’s fantastic to see pupils so engaged and inspired by real-life scientists. We are proud that our schools provide these enriching opportunities to develop confident, thoughtful, and healthy young citizens.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.