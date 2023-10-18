Last week, a public consultation was held in Lifton consulting the local community about the proposal which seeks to install a new pumping station, at Gatherley on the River Tamar and 4km of new pipework. Representatives from South West Water and Kier Group briefed residents on the plans at a public event held at The Arundell on Thusday (October 19), explaining that the work was necessary to help address the growing supply risks affecting SWW’s Roadford supply area.