Pupils at Lifton Community Academy welcomed the arrival of some new feathery friends during British Science Week (March 6-15).
The chicks arrived as eggs in an incubator, and now that they have hatched, they have quickly made themselves at home and become part of everyday school life.
The children enjoyed hands-on experiences with animals, learning about life cycles, discovering how to care for them, and observing their behaviour.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “It’s been lovely to see how excited the children have been about the chicks. They’ve really enjoyed getting up close, asking questions, and learning how to care for them.”
Once fully grown, they will live on the school field. Staff expect them to be especially beneficial for pupils in nurture groups, SEND, and others who benefit from extra support.
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