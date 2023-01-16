Lifton Community Academy welcomes a new Head of Academy after previous head retires following ten years of service.
Lifton Community Academy has welcomed its new Head of Academy, Katy Rooke-Bruce, who has taken over the role from Melanie Cripps who recently retired following ten years in the position.
A spokesperson from the academy said: "Katy brings with her a wealth of experience, including headships at two Devon primary schools. She has also worked as a Specialist Leader of Education, supporting teachers in schools across the region. She is currently studying for a Masters degree in Education Leadership and Management."
Katy Rooke-Bruce, Head of Academy at Lifton Community Academy said: “I am delighted to have joined Lifton Community Academy. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I am really pleased to be leading the academy on this next chapter in its journey.
“If there are any prospective parents who are interested in gaining a nursery or primary place for their child, please do get in touch and I would be very happy to show you around.”
Finally, Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at the Learning Academy Partnership, said: "We are incredibly lucky to welcome Katy to Lifton Community Academy and the Learning Academy Partnership. She brings a wealth of experience and skill which will benefit the children and wider community. The staff are excited to welcome Katy and support her as they continue to build on the current successes of the school.”