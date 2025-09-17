Lifton Community Academy has started new ‘Stay and Play’ sessions which take place at the village primary school every Wednesday morning.
Babies, toddlers and expectant families are warmly invited to join the fun from 9.30am to 11am each week.
Each session is led by one of the school’s qualified nursery staff.
The ‘Stay and Play’ mornings reflect the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision already in place at Lifton Community Academy.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: "We are pleased to be opening our doors to local families through our new ‘Stay and Play’ sessions. These mornings provide a warm, welcoming space for babies, toddlers and parents to learn, play and connect together, supported by our experienced nursery staff.”
