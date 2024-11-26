A patient has thanked Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RDE) staff for his care after staff received a national award for treating patients living with the incurable blood cancer myeloma.
Patient Mark Theedom, from Crediton, has thanked staff supporting him through the rollercoaster of intensive treatment and giving him the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle.
Mark was diagnosed with myeloma a year ago after collapsing at home. By the time his cancer was caught his kidney function had plummeted to dangerous levels. He was told he had four months to live if he was not treated urgently - Mark is now in full remission.
The hospital has been awarded with the Myeloma UK (blood cancer charity) Clinical Service Excellence Programme (CSEP) Award in recognition of its outstanding care and dedication to people with myeloma, which claims the lives of 3,000 UK people each year. The award recognises hospitals’ commitment to the best treatment and compassionate care.
Mark, 64, an NHS wheelchair repairer, said: “They treat you like one big family. When the consultant told me, ‘If you don’t start treatment, you have four months’, I started spurting out all the things I was worried I wouldn’t be there for – I won’t get to see my grandkids or get to take my daughter down the aisle. It’s all the things a dad is thinking about. Am I going to be there?
“My specialist nurse Claire grabbed my hand and said, ‘We will look after you’. She is a lot smaller than me, but she gives the biggest hugs, and she always says, ‘Team hug, we’re part of a team. We’re going to get through it together’.
“They’ve all been outstanding. When I walk in, every time the receptionist says, ‘Good morning, Mark’. She’s got hundreds of patients, but she knows me by name. They all smile, ask how I am, how the wife is. It makes a difference.”
Mark was initially given antibiotics, but he collapsed and his GP suspected a mild heart attack. However blood tests showed he had incurable blood cancer and he was told to pack a bag and get to A&E as soon as he could.
Mark said: “When the consultant says you have four months if you don’t start treatment that’s the hard part - you go into meltdown. It took three weeks to get over the shock.”
Mark received chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant and is in remission and steadily getting fitter: “My hearing is not so good because of the side effects of treatment which also makes my brain a bit fuzzy. My daughter is getting married in 2026 and I’ll be there, I will get to take her down the aisle.”
Dawn Ridgeway, RDE haematology clinical nurse specialist, said: “This award illustrates the hard work and dedication provided by the whole team. We are passionate about delivering individualised care, and supporting patients through the complexities and challenges they may face living with myeloma. We are very grateful to Myeloma UK for recognising our commitment to our patients and for their ongoing support.”