If you are planning a street party this May to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, applications for a licence must be submitted to Devon County Council no later than Sunday, March 26.
Applications for a basic street party or special event (if a road needs to be closed) can be made on the county council website using the following web link: shorturl.at/ipHN1 where there is also guidance as to which application to submit.
If you also wish to sell alcohol and do not hold a premises licence or club premises certificate, you must also apply for a Temporary Event Notice from West Devon Borough Council. This can be done using the following web link: shorturl.at/mzCE3