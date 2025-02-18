Transition Tavistock and Tavistock Library have come together to host a short film about how climate change affects people who live or work in Cornwall’s coastal communities.
The film showing is free and will be followed by an informal discussion over coffee and cake. ‘Living on the Edge’, will be shown on Wednesday, February 26 at 7.30pm at the library.
Although fee, booking is required as space is limited. Doors open at 7pm.
The film is presented by passionate ultra runner Emma Hazeldine, visiting places on the coast path to show a range of responses to the challenges that lie just beyond the horizon.
Transition Tavistock, a volunteer-run group brings residents together to respond to the climate and nature crises. The event will be the first of a series of sociable Climate Catch-Up sessions throughout the year where people can meet up and find out what others are doing.
Ideas for future topics will be sought during the evening.
Tavistock library supervisor Jan Horrell said: “The affects of climate change have an impact on us all and the coast of Cornwall is just one of many environments that are managing change.
“We can all make a difference by taking positive active action, so come along with your tips for living sustainably and be inspired by others.”