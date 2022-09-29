Library child weigh service
Parents are able to weigh their babies and children at a self-weigh service in West Devon libraries, thanks to a partnership with nurses.
Libraries Unlimited, which runs libraries across Devon, is working with Devon Public Health Nursing team to offer parents this service at 16 libraries, including Okehampton and Tavistock, to monitor child development.
The libraries have scales provided by nurses which are calibrated every six months to ensure they are accurate and safe to weigh babies. Each of the library self-weigh stations is equipped with guidance on using the scales and with sources of further support if needed. Tavistock Library averages ten parents weekly at the following sessions, Tuesdays 2pm-4pm and Thursdays 10am-12 noon.
