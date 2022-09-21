Libraries open winter warm space for all
West Devon libraries are welcoming anyone who wants to stay warm, save energy costs and meet others during autumn and winter.
Carole Cornwall, Okehampton Library supervisor said: ‘We are open any way and heating the building as well, so people are more than welcome to come in and relax in our warm, safe space with free refreshments available which have been kindly provided by Waitrose supermarket and the Friends of Okehampton Library.’
She added that there is space to work for people who work from home with free wi-fi and computer access provided: ‘It can be lonely working from home on your own. So home workers and anyone else who feels like a bit of company and may be some socialising, can come here. They can come for ten minutes or even all day.’
Okehampton Library hosts a weekly Tuesday Cuppa and a Chat day with craft activities if wanted, where anyone can come along and enjoy some company and keep warm.
Jan Horrell, Tavistock senior library supervisor, said: ‘Tavistock Library also provides a welcoming and friendly space in the community for anyone to walk into. This is free from any cost, all year round, but this year with the cost-of-living crisis taking its toll we want as many people as possible to know that the library is open for all.’
Both libraries have regular year-round weekly interest groups. You do not have to be a member of the libraries to visit. Tavistock Library opens Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 6pm and on Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Okehampton Library opens Monday to Saturday, with times on their website.
Jan added: ‘Have a go at completing our jigsaw puzzle or play a game of Bananagrams! And don’t forget the free membership of the library and book- lending.’
