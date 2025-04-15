Good Friday remembers the death of Jesus on the cross. The moment when Jesus died was the greatest act of love in history, where Jesus, who was innocent and perfect in all things, suffered and died in order for humanity to be offered an invitation to new life, life eternal, life in abundance. The moment of Jesus’s death was an invitation to all people, past, present and future, to turn around from all that is rotten in their lives, to seek and to receive forgiveness for all that was past and to live a new life of purpose and benefit to all. That invitation is for all people without exception and all who accept that invitation will be welcomed into the Kingdom of God.