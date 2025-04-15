On Sunday I was leading a procession of churchgoers across a village with palm leaves held high and singing at the top of our voices as we ushered in this year’s Easter Week with our Palm Sunday service.
Palm Sunday heralds the beginning of a week-long journey where Christians throughout the world relive the narrative of the passion story. It is far and away the most important festival of the church’s calendar.
We remember the historical events surrounding the death and resurrection of Jesus the Christ, the Messiah, the saviour of all of creation. It is the pinnacle of our devotion to God, the heart of everything that we believe.
Good Friday remembers the death of Jesus on the cross. The moment when Jesus died was the greatest act of love in history, where Jesus, who was innocent and perfect in all things, suffered and died in order for humanity to be offered an invitation to new life, life eternal, life in abundance. The moment of Jesus’s death was an invitation to all people, past, present and future, to turn around from all that is rotten in their lives, to seek and to receive forgiveness for all that was past and to live a new life of purpose and benefit to all. That invitation is for all people without exception and all who accept that invitation will be welcomed into the Kingdom of God.
On the Sunday, three days later, Jesus rose from death, alive for evermore, proving that death no longer held sway in the universe, that eternal life was a reality for those that choose to believe in God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.
“Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
John, Chapter 3, Verses 16 & 17
Easter is cause to celebrate true abundant life as found in Jesus Christ.
AMEN