In my mind’s eye, I visualise the Devon bank as if in a virtual-reality fly-through, approaching from high in the sky where buzzards wheel and cry, looking down on connected lines through the landscape, joining patches of woodland, wetland and grassland; sightlines and corridors for those that fly, walk, creep, crawl and scatter seed. I see gaps and green lanes scarred by vehicle tracks; infill developments and neglect; unnatural greens where laurel and other ‘low-maintenance’ shrubs have replaced rich, diverse hedgerows where native trees were once coppiced, laid and tended over generations. I also see newly planted trees and brand new stone banks constructed along the scars of old ones; signs of hope that some lessons in our landscape are being heeded.