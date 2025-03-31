The rationale of the Water-people contact was still lost on me. But I retained my professionalism and politeness. She continued, “the problem we have is that one of our three-man crew has reported sick and we need a three-man gang to unload the Aga. Health and Safety regulations require it. So we need a fit, handy man for a couple of hours. When we googled recruitment agencies in the Kingsbridge area, you were the only agency that appeared to be operating in the area,” she said.