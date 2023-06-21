iN honour of Speak Cornish Week, Cornwall Council is encouraging everyone to learn at least one new Cornish word or phrase and use it in everyday speech.
This year’s theme for the annual week focuses on ‘get your five a day’. On Monday, the council (via its social media platforms) started off by encouraging everyone to show their appreciation the Cornish way, replacing the words ‘thank you’ with ‘Meur ras’. Further examples include ‘Dydh da’ (hello), ‘Splann!’ (great!), duw genes (goodbye) and Kernow (Cornwall).
To learn more, visit: https://www.speakcornish.com/speak-cornish-week.html