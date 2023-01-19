A LANDMARK tree has been planted in Stoke Climsland to remember the Queen and honour her service to the country as well as commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.
The tree was planted on the Village Green by Bonny Lightfoot, chair of Stoke Climsland Parish Council last Saturday, January 21.
The tree is a seedling from the Darley Oak (a Millennium Tree) and placed under the tree were two 50p pieces. Jenny Turner contributed a shiny new Charles III 50p and Sharon Selleck gave an Elizabeth II one.
Bonny invited children present to help, and each put in a spadeful of earth. After the planting, light refreshments prepared by the WI were served in the parish hall.