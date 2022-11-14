Rob Gill, a retired software designer has been gardening for 20 years, alongside his love of sailing. He has volunteered to be on the association committee. But does not yet know his role until a new positions are filled is formed in the New Year. The roles are allocated according to strengths and wishes. He said: ‘I’m happy to do whatever is needed, though with Graham stepping down, there are large shoes to fill. He has done everything with the association. Me and my wife Erin work together here and love growing our own food organically which tastes so much better than from the shops.’