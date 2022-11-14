Land needed for more allotments
Above: Graham Spry, Rob Gill and Derek Roberts dig in on Butchers Park hill allotments.Below: Rob tends his cabbages.
a veteran gardener who manages allotments in Tavistock is appealing for more land to be released as demand outstrips supply.
Graham Spry, who is retiring after more than 20 years helping manage the Butchers Park Hill plots, says developers should provide land to be devoted to gardening.
He also suggested, that although there was high demand, often potential or new gardeners did not appreciate either the hard physical work, the time needed or the support often required in managing the plots.
During the pandemic demand for allotments rocketed and far outstripped supply in Tavistock and elsewhere, however, interest fell off when many people realised they might have to play a greater role than they had thought.
Although land is owned by the town council, the allotments are managed on the councils’ behalf by a user association.
Graham, the Butchers Park Hill committee secretary, said: ‘We have wonderful allotments here and we are hidden away, so we are protected from vandalism or theft.
‘There’s still big interest in having an allotment from new people. There are about 30 on the waiting list, down on the pandemic heights of 50. There’s a shortage of allotments and councils don’t have the land they used to have or, understsandably, have other uses for it. It would be perfect if allotments could be close to where people live. There are increasingly housing estates being built without gardens. And often if they do have gardens, then people can’t afford the houses. So, I’d like developers to set aside some land for communal gardening when they apply for planning permission.’
He is giving up his allotment to spend more time on his smallholding and with his family. The committee has helped secure the future of the allotments, through good management and played a crucial role when a developer wanted to provide access through the middle of the allotment following the existing track.
Graham, 76, said: ‘We fought that through the planning route. If it was allowed it would have probably put a lot of us off as we’d have to pay to ensure the plots were secure. This is a peaceful site and attracts people with stressful jobs who want to escape for a bit, by digging and growing.’
Changes Graham has seen include more women holders and more demand for raised beds and smaller plots.
Rob Gill, a retired software designer has been gardening for 20 years, alongside his love of sailing. He has volunteered to be on the association committee. But does not yet know his role until a new positions are filled is formed in the New Year. The roles are allocated according to strengths and wishes. He said: ‘I’m happy to do whatever is needed, though with Graham stepping down, there are large shoes to fill. He has done everything with the association. Me and my wife Erin work together here and love growing our own food organically which tastes so much better than from the shops.’
A council spokesman said: ‘The council provides allotments at Butcher Park Hill which have been managed by the allotment association since 2000, enquiries will be made regarding current availability.’
