Devon and Cornwall Police used a drone and dog to check to search for possible casualties from an overturned car last Sunday.
Tavistock Police C-section attended a vehicle the wrong way up in the Lamerton area.
Police were concerned for the occupants' safety and so a police drone and dog were deployed to search in case anyone had been thrown from the car or had escaped the car for safety reasons and were still nearby and possibly injured.
However, the search did not find anyone. Police also called hospitals to check if anyone had been treated for crash-related injuries. This too proved negative, as did calls to known owners and associates of the owners.
The car was recovered and enquiries were eventually made with the driver yesterday.