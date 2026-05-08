LABOUR has pledged to continue providing leadership in Exeter despite losing overall control of the council for the first time in 14 years.
The city was one of five councils across the country where Labour lost overall control.
The unpopularity on the doorstep of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was cited by a number of councillors as a factor in the party’s troubled night.
The Green Party made the biggest gains across Exeter as Labour lost ground, and the city council’s deputy leader Laura Wright was the highest-profile casualty of the night.
Cllr Wright, who was also the portfolio holder for corporate services and the city centre, was beaten into fourth place in the St Thomas ward, polling almost 800 votes fewer than the Green Party’s Jack Reed, who won the seat. The Liberal Democrats were second and Reform UK third in St Thomas.
Cllr Reed said he had been campaigning since December, and now couldn’t wait to get started in the council chamber.
“The people of St Thomas have spoken,” he said.
“They want a hard-working Green councillor, and I’m ready to do that.”
Other prominent members of the party in Exeter also lost their seats. In Newtown and St Leonards the casualty was Matthew Vizard, who held the portfolio for climate change. He was runner-up, but was 600 votes behind the Green Party’s Bernadette Chelvanayagam.
Marina Asvashin, the portfolio holder for housing and homelessness prevention, was edged out in Priory by just 12 votes.
The winner there was Nicholas Williams, representing Reform UK.
The fourth Labour defeat came in Pennsylvania in a seat formerly held by Cllr Josie Parkhouse, who did not seek re-election. The seat was won by Green candidate Gill Baker.
City council leader Phil Bialyk (Lab, Exwick), who did not have to defend his seat in this round of elections, said that as the largest party, Labour would continue to provide the councillors to lead the city forward.
He said: “My group will put forward our list of the people who we want to be portfolio holders, leader and deputy leader, and that will go to council.
“I am committed to making sure that Exeter continues to be run properly going forward.”
The other “gain” came in St Loyes, where a recount was needed to separate the three main contenders to take over the seat from retiring Conservative group leader Peter Holland.
Liberal Democrat Paul Richards just clinched the seat, polling 817 votes.
In second place, just five votes behind, was Reform UK’s Christopher Owen, with Conservative Joan Collacott just four votes further back.
Labour held Alphington, Exwick, Pinhoe and Topsham while the Greens held St Davids and took both contested seats in Heavitree.
The Liberal Democrats held Duryard and St James while Reform UK held Mincinglake and Whipton.
The make-up of Exeter City Council is now: Labour 18, Green 10, Lib Dem 5, Reform UK 3, Independent 2, Conservatives 1.
Labour have 18 and, in theory, the combined opposition parties have 21 seats.
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