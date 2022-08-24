Subscribe newsletter
CALLINGTON’S knitting group is working on its latest project for the babies of Ukraine.
The group that meets once a week in Callington Community Centre at Coronation Close has been established for around three years. The keen knitters have worked on numerous craft projects in the Callington area including the spectacular poppy wave at St Mary’s Church.
Barbara one of the group members said: ‘We got together as a little group and thought we could stay together and get involved with things’.
The group has certainly stuck to this agreement through its continuous community work that members have been undertaking ever since the group’s formation — their latest project being knitting and crotcheting baby blankets and teddies to send to Ukraine.
Each group member has made a unique blanket and teddy that will be delivered to Ukraine by Darren’s Cars when they make their next trip to the border.
The group has already previously donated items such as nappies and soaps, but decided to knit blankets for the harsh winters in Ukraine. Each package will consist of a teddy wrapped in a blanket and bound with a ribbon. Much of the wool was kindly donated by the late Debbie Dart and brought in by husband Kevin.
The blankets and teddies are planned to be delivered in either October or December.
Aileen Moore, another group member who has previously been involved with Callington Town Forum CIC and One Callington said: ‘Knitting these blankets is the next step for us. We try to help where we can.
‘If you can’t carry anything with you and someone gives you a blanket for your baby, at least you know it’ll be warm.’
These warm-hearted ladies are like working machines with one goal, to provide some warmth for the babies of Ukraine and to let Ukrainians know that we are still thinking of them and supporting them.
