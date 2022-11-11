Knitted poppies make a stunning bench tribute
Whitchurch WI members on their poppy bench
PASSENGERS alighting at the bus stop in centre of Whitchurch were greeted with a stunning sight over the Remembrance weekend – a cascade of 600 poppies across a bench knitted by the members of Whitchurch WI and their friends and family.
The poppy tribute to the fallen of all wars was the brainchild of outgoing WI branch president Marion Cauldwell, as she came to the end of five years in the role and members got together at their craft group and at home to complete the poppies in time for Remembrance.
The poppies were put in place over the bench, which belongs to the WI, on Wednesday last week and left in place until Monday for people to enjoy the many shades of red. Pictured with their handiwork on Armistice Day are, left to right, Chris Grummitt, president Margaret Hamer, secretary Kay Harrison and outgoing president Marion Caudwell.
