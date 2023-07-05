Kingsbridge Community Primary School is partially affected today (Wednesday) due to the teachers' strike.
A statement on Devon County Council's schools' information website says the school's opening status is 'partial' for today and the reason is 'industrial action'.
The school has been affected, along with others five times this year due to the teachers' strike organised by the National Education Union.
The NEU has planned another day of action on Friday (July 7) in a bid to urge the Government to improve pay and conditions and school budgets. They say schools and students are losing out due to staff retention and recruitment. There are shortages of staff because too many leave early in their careers and they cannot be replaced in too many cases.