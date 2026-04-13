A letter of congratulations from the King was read out at celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of a ‘vital’ village community shop.
The congratulatory letter was addressed to a packed Bere Ferrers Church Hall for the party to mark the success of the village shop and cafe on Saturday, April 4.
Deputy Lieutenant of Devon Nicola Gurr, the King’s representative in the county, gave a speech and cut the cakes.
She also read out the King’s letter in appreciation of the voluntary shop and café.
The letter will be framed and added to the one from the late Queen Elizabeth II on the wall of the hall.
The royal link came about after the shop received a top award from Queen Elizabeth and the King was subsequently invited to visit personally. Due to his health, he has had to cut down on his commitments and so could not come, but sent his representative to read out his letter of congratulations.
The volunteer-run community shop opened in 2006 after the village shop closed and has been open every Saturday since, except during the covid lockdowns. In 2012 volunteers received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their commitment.
Caroline Clark, community shop steering group chair, said: “It was wonderful to get the letter from the King and the visit from Nicola Gurr.
“There were more than 100 people, mostly shop and cafe volunteers and friends and neighbours from the village, in the hall to hear her read out the letter. It was lovely that he took the time to write to us.
“He recognises the shop is a vital service which helps keep people served and encourages them to meet and reduces isolation, especially after we lost the only shop before.”
Nicola also cut a cake which was decorated with a page from a specially commissioned booklet of community cafe recipes supplied by volunteer cooks, commissioned to mark the anniversary.
The Tavy Tars also sang songs, including one written specially for the occasion.
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