The prizewinners were as follows: Page Challenge Cup for most points in show; Gazette Challenge Cup for most points in large cup daffodils; Bennett Memorial Cup for most points for double daffodils; Bere Ferrers Social Club Bowl for most points in other daffodils; Crocker Williams Cup for most points other flowers; Frampton Cup for best exhibit small cup daffodil; Coronation Cup for best exhibit double daffodil; Fred Grinsted Trophy for best exhibit of ‘Bere Ferrers’ and the Alan and Lucy Langsford Trophy for best exhibit in other daffodil classes;