A West Devon visitor attraction is inviting readers to share memories of wandering in its historic walls as it marks the 75th anniversary of opening to the public.
Buckland Abbey, first opened to the public during the Festival of Britain by Lord Mountbatten, is marking its 75th anniversary by calling on visitors share their memories.
The historic National Trust property near Tavistock, one-time home of monks and later Sir Francis Drake, first welcomed visitors in 1951 as part of the nationwide post-war celebration of British culture. Now, 75 years on, the team at the former monastery is inviting the public to help tell its story as part of a new exhibition.
Visitors are being encouraged to share their personal memories of Buckland Abbey, from childhood visits to more recent days out, which will help shape the upcoming exhibition Buckland 75.
The display, set to take place in the abbey’s nave gallery, will also feature never-before-seen artefacts from the National Trust archives.
Eleanor Hopkinson, visitor operations manager for the National Trust at Buckland Abbey, said: “This much-loved National Trust site on the edge of Dartmoor has seen many changes in its near 750-year history, let alone the last 75 years that it has welcomed visitors. We’re really excited to be capturing memories of its ever-changing history. With this exhibition we get the chance to look at the role Buckland has played in people’s lives and preserve that for the future.
“We want to hear the voices of our visitors and community through this project. Our team of staff and volunteers care deeply about these historic walls and rolling hills, but we want to know what Buckland Abbey means to our visitors from near and far. We’re hoping they will hear our call!”
Mia Condron Asquith, a student at the University of Cambridge, will be playing a key role in the project.
She said: “Anniversaries like this are important moments to celebrate not only our historic sites, but the people who have given them meaning over the years. Thanks to the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC DTP Placement Scheme, I am able to lend a hand in capturing these memories in a way that may be enjoyed by future generations.”
Famous privateer and explorer Sir Francis Drake bought the estate - once a Cisterian Monestery in 1581 from riches from his exploits at sea. After his death, it passed to his brother Thomas as he had no children. It remained in the Drake family until 1946 when it was put up for sale in a dilapidated state. The abbey and its gardens were purchased by one Captain Arthur Rodd and presented to the National Trust
The abbey was leased to Plymouth City Council and, with a grant from the Pilgrim Trust, restored and opened to the public in 1951 to coincide with the Festival of Britain.. The National Trust took Buckland Abbey fully under its care in 1988.
To get involved in the memory sharing project, readers are invited to email Buckland Abbey at [email protected]. Buckland 75 will be open to the public this autumn.
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