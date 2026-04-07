Pine martens reintroduced to South West are beginning to breed and are “doing well”, according to experts monitoring their return to the region.
Thirty-four of the elusive mustelids were released at secret locations on Dartmoor and Exmoor in autumn 2024 and 2025 as part of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, a partnership led by Devon Wildlife Trust and supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The project brings together seven other organisations, including Dartmoor and Exmoor National Park Authorities, Forestry England, the National Trust, Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust.
Pine martens had been missing from the South West for more than a century after being hunted and trapped to extinction. About the size of a small cat, they are agile climbers and omnivores, feeding on fruits, small mammals and birds.
Each animal was fitted with a tracking collar before release, allowing conservationists to monitor their movements during the first six months. Early findings show a mixed pattern of behaviour, with some animals staying close to release sites while others travelled more than 20 miles before settling.
Two Moors Pine Marten Project lead Tracey Hamston said the Dartmoor population now appears to be establishing territories, while some animals on Exmoor are still ranging more widely.
“The collars have meant we can track the animals’ movements,” she said: “It’s been amazing to see where they have travelled.
“We can see they’ve been thoroughly exploring the landscape before settling into their new woodland homes.”
The project is now moving into a new phase of monitoring using remote wildlife cameras.
Last July, one camera recorded images of a female pine marten with three kits as they moved through a Dartmoor woodland, providing the first confirmed proof of successful breeding.
“This was the news we were waiting for, proof that the pine martens have established themselves and are doing well,” Ms Hamston said.
This year’s kits are expected to be born around April, with researchers hoping to capture further evidence on camera as the young become more active in May and June.
Forestry England forest planner Abby Parravani said the results so far had been “hugely rewarding” and highlighted the ecological importance of the species.
“As omnivores and predators, pine martens play an important role in woodland ecosystems, helping to increase the resilience of forests,” she said.
The project is now appealing for public support to help track the animals’ spread. Residents are being asked to report sightings, particularly if they can provide photos or video footage. Woodland owners with wildlife cameras, especially those near Dartmoor and Exmoor, are also being encouraged to take part in a new survey.
Ali North, the project’s Exmoor field officer, said pine martens were a highly mobile species and remained difficult to monitor.
“We’re excited to move into the next phase using camera traps to catch a glimpse into their elusive woodland antics,” she said.
Landowners with woodland and who have cameras are being encouraged to contact the project via [email protected]
People can find out more about pine martens and the Two Moors Pine Marten Project at www.twomoorspinemartens.org
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