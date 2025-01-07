She said: “It was so calming to have the four-by-four guys there. They got there before the police and were walking up and down the line of stuck cars like me reassuring everyone they were there to help if needed. One guy advised me to stay where I was and not to get out and walk because it was dangerous. They said to sit and wait because the police were coming and a gritter or snowplough was on its way. It was bad enough that one snowplough had already got stuck.”