LOCAL shanty band Wasson will be leading the Trelawney Shout at a St Piran’s Day event in Callington.
The Kelliwik Golowi Band will also join in performing shanties, Cornish folk songs and some original tunes at St Mary’s Church from 7pm on Wednesday, March 5.
Pasties and refreshments will be available and proceeds will be split between the church and the Callington Youth Project Group.
With tickets to the event free, a donation of £5 on the night is suggested.Wasson, from Calstock, are regular performers around the county’s pubs and annual shanty festivals, while Kelliwik Golowi bring joy and music to the town of Callington at the yearly festival of the same name and throughout the year.