Following the success of their recent Mozart Requiem choral workshop, the Chagford singers are looking to welcome new members to the group.
The singers will be rehearsing every Wednesday in Chagford’s Jubilee Hall, starting on September 3 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
The rehearsals will be working towards a performance of the Mozart on Saturday, November 15 in Chagford Church.
Any singers (soprano, alto, tenor or bass) who are interested in joining are invited to come along to a rehearsal and try it out.
There are no auditions and you will be assured of a warm welcome as well as an enjoyable and rewarding musical experience under the guidance of conductor Tina Guthrie.
For further information visit www.chagfordsingers.co.uk
