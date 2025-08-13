A group of keen lego builders will be holding a charity exhibition in Okehampton to raise money for Made-Well CIC.
The group, PlymLUG, consist of eight members who use their talents in building lego houses, spaceships, and castles to run ‘Bricktacular’, a charity event where they exhibit their unique creations in locations across the South West.
The not-for-profit group have held Bricktacular in Okehampton since 2023. This year, the event will take place on August 23 at the Made-Well site in Hatherleigh.
James Harris, 38, member of PlymLUG and GP in East Devon, said: “We pride ourselves in being very community focused so every show we run we donate the money to charity.
“The group and I looked into the support that Made-Well provide and saw the amazing work they do with not only children but adults to build their confidence and self growth. We thought it would be a really good opportunity to support Made-Well and also reach people a little bit further out of Okehampton.”
Made-Well in Hatherleigh offer meaningful opportunities for people of all abilities through outdoor learning, animal care, horticulture, creative sessions, and supported volunteering.
The organisation said they are “privileged to not only hold this annual event but also be this year's beneficiaries”.
Like many other members of PlymLUG, James’ love of lego started in childhood with old space and pirate sets.
“Although I grew out of Lego as a teenager, I rediscovered my love of little plastic bricks a few years ago when my wife got me the VW T1 campervan. I have since passed on this affliction to my children and enjoy spending hours both making and watching them build some amazing creations.
“I find building and creating sets incredibly rewarding and therapeutic and have really enjoyed the challenge of trying to create educational builds to combine my passion of LEGO and my career as a doctor.”
Okehampton Bricktacular will have a mix of different from classic space sets to model cars. There will even be a massive fairground wheel and historical lego sets dating from the 1950s onwards.
Children will have the opportunity to play games and take part in activities such as building challenges, minifigure hunts and constructing artistic creations.
There will be traders and vendors with stalls filled with rare Lego sets, mini-figures and accessories. For seasoned collectors or just newbies, there will be something special to take home.
PlymLUG aim to unite families, fans and the community through Lego. They have previously hosted Bricktacular events in Axminster, Bude, Truro and Plympton.
Entry is based on time slots and from 3pm to 4:30pm Bricktacular will have a quieter time session for those who would prefer a relaxed environment.
The day will commence at 10am and finish at 4.30pm.
Children who are aged three and under have free entry.
All under 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.
