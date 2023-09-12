A coffee morning is set to take place in Calstock this month to raise money for charity Macmillan Cancer Support.
The fundraising morning is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, an annual event to raise funds to support those living with cancer.
The event is set to take place at Calstock Arts on Friday, September 29 from 10am until 12.30pm at The Old Chapel on Sand Lane in Calstock.
All are welcome to come along to the coffee morning and enjoy a selection of homemade cakes, coffee and a raffle or just pop in for a chat.
The money raised will support Macmillan’s vital work such as funding nurses and answering calls on their support line.
For more information visit the Calstock Arts website at: https://calstockarts.org/