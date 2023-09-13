COME and hear what the Gunnislake Village Hall committee has been doing and have your say about the local hall in this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
All are welcome to join in with the meeting which is set to take place at the hall on Saturday September 30 from 10am.
Light refreshments such as coffee, tea and cake will be provided at 10am and the meeting will start at 10.30am. The meeting gives the village’s residents a chance to hear about what has been happening this last year and the plans for the future of the hall. For updates visit the Gunnislake Community Matters Facebook Page.