A COMMUNITY walk is taking place this weekend and everyone is welcome.
The route will be a circular river walk from Gunnislake and will take place on Saturday December 16.
The 2.75 mile community walk has been organised by local group, Gunnislake Community Matters (GCM) who are inviting people who wish to come along for the walk to meet at 10am at Gunnislake car park.
The group are advising people to wear suitable footwear as it may be wet under foot.
Well behaved dogs are welcome and the duration of the walk will be approximately one to two hours. For more details visit the GCM Facebook Page.