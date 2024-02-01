We need more tax revenue but the problem is that the average working family can hardly manage now let alone pay even more tax. How then can we increase tax revenue? There are some possible answers. First government must not continue to waste money. The Rwanda Scheme has cost millions with no end result in sight. Tax loopholes exist where multinational companies declare profits outside this country where they trade. We need to attract inward investment from successful companies to create jobs and profits from exports. More people in well-paid jobs increases tax revenue. None of this is easy but the idea that the average family can be squeezed even more by tax rises is not an option. The worry for many of us is that this spring will see tax cuts which the incoming government will be forced to backtrack on to fund the demands for an improvement in our public services. These are taxing times. In an election year it is not surprising that tax cuts are being touted. It will not save the Tory administration but is a headache for the new government.