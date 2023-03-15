The success of community life is only possible if individuals step up to the mark to make a positive contribution to all aspects of village activities. Currently Horrabridge has many such people. Lots of women of the village have done sterling work especially during the pandemic and they continue to provide help to those in need. A food hub has been a valuable much needed asset to help families. Great work is being done by volunteers to get the popular football club housed in an improved pavilion and many now support the numerous young teams. Fund raising by bingo nights has also demonstrated the strong community spirit to help others.