I HAVE been very fortunate to have been part of the community of Horrabridge for 50 years. Whilst I no longer live so near to the village I still retain strong connections to the community.
In 1977 I founded the Horrabridge Cavaliers. This group of men has over the past 45 years tried to serve as a support mechanism to enhance community activity. During that time well over a hundred men have at some time been part of the group. Sadly many have now passed away.
The success of community life is only possible if individuals step up to the mark to make a positive contribution to all aspects of village activities. Currently Horrabridge has many such people. Lots of women of the village have done sterling work especially during the pandemic and they continue to provide help to those in need. A food hub has been a valuable much needed asset to help families. Great work is being done by volunteers to get the popular football club housed in an improved pavilion and many now support the numerous young teams. Fund raising by bingo nights has also demonstrated the strong community spirit to help others.
In very recent times the Cavaliers have lost several key members. Each made telling contributions to community life. It is impossible in this short piece to pay tribute to all those who served. Unlike royalty or statesmen and women their passing is not recognised by lavish ceremony but by quiet dignified local village services where everyone comes together to remember them and pay their respects. It is thus fitting that I recall recent members who have sadly left us.
Chris Tear, Jinks Fitzsimmons, Martin Cooper and Maurice Hellier have all been key players in the life of the Horrabridge Cavaliers. Chris Tear seemed to be on every committee of numerous village organisations. He worked tirelessly to see organisations ran smoothly. He also held multiple official positions in the cavaliers including many years as Chairman.
Jinks Fitzsimmons was a major village character loved by all. Once a star footballer in the day for the village team he could be relied upon to supply pheasants and salmon the year round. He was generous of spirit such that at one village auction he bid and paid for a green plastic frog. On close inspection of his purchase he decided to put it back for sale. Once again he bought it just to boost the funds. At Quiz nights he would bring a bottle of whisky to auction so that profits would be made.
Martin Cooper was a quiet man who gave service to the Village Twinning Association as well as to the Cavaliers. For some time he struggled with ill health but this did not stop him playing his part. Frequently he would be seen in the background doing the necessary less glamourous tasks to ensure events ran smoothly.
This month Maurice Hellier has died just short of his ninetieth birthday, He was a founder member of the Cavaliers and over 45 years worked with devotion for the benefit of the village. Apart from his massive contribution to the running of Yelverton Bowling Club he always wanted to see that any funds raised were quickly used to help village organisations. He was universally liked as a man of dry humour. He brought the village veg show back to life which he organised for many years. He was a brilliant Euchre player serving the league for over 35 years. As a reluctant actor on one occasion he played his part in sawing a man in half in a village sketch show.
These men were ‘Men of the People’. In a world of hardship where the cost of living, pandemics and the fear of escalating wars impinge of everyday life these men sought to serve their community. We now need others to follow their example.