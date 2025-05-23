The iconic 'J35 TER' number plate owned by the late Cornish comedian Jethr, has sold at auction for £30,500.
Jethro, whose real name was Geoffrey Rowe, ran a farm and a contracting business from a property at Lewdown, near Okehampton.
The number plate was featured on his Land Cruisers making his presence recognisable wherever he went.
The auction was held from Monday, May 12 until Tuesday, May 22 with over 60 bidders eagerly trying to obtain the iconic personalised plate.
A large selection of his agricultural equipment and cars were also up for grabs, such as a 2007 Toyota land cruiser that carried his coffin to his funeral at Truro Cathedral in 2022.
This sold for £26,500 with 70 bids.