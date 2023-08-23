CALLINGTON’s Honey Fair 2023 is set to be a jam-packed day of events for all the family to enjoy.
The honey fair which will now for the first time be taking place on a Saturday (September 30) will feature ‘Tea with the Bees’, competitions, a street market, live music, alpacas and more.
Events will be taking place throughout the town including the town hall and the pannier market.
The schedule of events is as follows:
MAIN STAGE
10am - Grand opening with the Town Band
Town Crier competition
Live music from local performers
TOWN HALL
10am - 4pm- ‘Teas with the bees’ (Cream teas with honey)
Children’s painting competition
Beekeepers demonstration and judging
ELSEWHERE IN TOWN
10am - 5pm- Street market
Children’s games area - cricket field
Inflatable theme park - cricket field
Meet the alpacas - Biscombe Lane
Kids play area - at the back of B&M
Children’s street search
The schedule may be subject to change for further information or updates visit Callington Lions Facebook Page.