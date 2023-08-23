CALLINGTON’s Honey Fair 2023 is set to be a jam-packed day of events for all the family to enjoy.

The honey fair which will now for the first time be taking place on a Saturday (September 30) will feature ‘Tea with the Bees’, competitions, a street market, live music, alpacas and more.

Events will be taking place throughout the town including the town hall and the pannier market.

The schedule of events is as follows:

MAIN STAGE

10am - Grand opening with the Town Band

Town Crier competition

Live music from local performers

TOWN HALL

10am - 4pm- ‘Teas with the bees’ (Cream teas with honey)

Children’s painting competition

Beekeepers demonstration and judging

ELSEWHERE IN TOWN

10am - 5pm- Street market

Children’s games area - cricket field

Inflatable theme park - cricket field

Meet the alpacas - Biscombe Lane

Kids play area - at the back of B&M

Children’s street search

The schedule may be subject to change for further information or updates visit Callington Lions Facebook Page.