She has survived her beloved husband Doug (a printer for the Tavistock Times) who she met through the church when he was boy and sang in St Eustachius’ church choir. They married in St Eustachius’ in 1949 after he had joined the Army and served in Europe and in the US. She remembers having the luxury of white icing on her wedding cake after wartime restrictions. The couple honeymooned in London, seeing the celebrated Festival of Britain and a couple she lodged with when with Marconi who ‘treated her like family’.