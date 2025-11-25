Anti-racist campaigners have hit out at a group of Union Flag wavers who have started appearing regularly in Tavistock.
Flag force (FF) groups nationally have been behind the numerous St George flags on lamp posts, especially in Plymouth, in order to ‘reclaim’ the meaning behind British patriotism.
There is now a FF Tavistock group, preceded by a FF Plymouth group, which appears to have spread its influence to Tavistock. Members plastered Union Flag stickers on Tavistock town centre public loo doors and bollards on Bedford Square on Sunday, November 23.
FF supporters have also been appearing on Friday evenings in the past few weeks, at the same time as Tavistock Peace Action Group holds its weekly Gaza ceasefire vigils on Bedford Square.
FF Plymouth’s stated mission is to ‘unite our community through a shared sense of pride and belonging. Every flag we raise, from street corners to skylines, reminds us we’re part of something greater than ourselves.
‘At a time when many feel disconnected from their communities and country, we believe symbols matter more than ever.’
The Tavistock Stand-up To Racism (TSUTR) group was formed this year in response to increased local and national racist and other expressions of intolerance.
They recently held a mass show of solidarity in Bedford Square in Tavistock which attracted hundreds of residents determined to show solidarity and community in the face of extreme views. Before the mass event a potential showdown with Flag Force was avoided through negotiation.
Andy Cairns, TSUTR spokesman, said: "Tavistock has shown time and again that it is a diverse, compassionate and welcoming town.
“It opens its arms to refugees, raising humanitarian aid, campaigning for human rights, embracing Pride, and so on.
"This social solidarity is our strength and Tavi SUTR is determined to build on this to help address the social problems we face locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.”
Tavistock SUTR recognises a lot of people are feeling anxious about the future. This includes the cost of living, health, welfare, housing and the environment.
Andy said: “People are also worried about the amplification of far right voices scapegoating refugees, migrants and increasingly Muslims for society's problems.
“Racist division only make things worse for all of us, which is why hundreds of local people have signed our petition calling on the Home Secretary to stop pandering to this scapegoating.”
The petition urges the Home Secretary to focus instead on addressing 'growing extreme inequality, underfunded councils, lack of investment in quality housing, a crumbling NHS, the climate emergency and polluted waters'.
A Tavistock FF spokesman declined to comment.
Plymouth FF says on its website: “Flying St George’s and Union flags reminds us we are part of something bigger than ourselves. It connects us to a shared heritage, to the green and pleasant land we call home, and to the values of community and pride that bind us together.
“The flag represents our history, our culture, and our collective identity as British people, standing as a visible expression of belonging in an increasingly fragmented world.”
