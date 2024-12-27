The inquests have been opened into the deaths of two young men who were passengers in a car which crashed in Okehampton in the week before Christmas.
Liam Shears, 18, from Chagford and Alfie Abbott, 20, from Kingsteignton near Newton Abbot, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the B3260, close to County Lanes Garden Centre, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17.
Exeter Coroner’s Court this morning heard that Liam Shears was born in Exeter and lived in Crediton. He was a tractor driver.
The young men were passengers in a blue MG ZS which had been travelling along the A30 then turned onto the B3260 towards Okehampton and crashed at around 3.15am. There were no other vehicles involved.
There were no witnesses but a member of the public came across the scene shortly afterwards and called the emergency services.
Liam, a tractor driver, was sadly confirmed dead by the emergency services at 5.07am. The cause of death was given as head injuries.
The inquest heard that Alfie Abbott, also died in the crash, he was also sadly confirmed dead at 4.02am. He worked as a farm contractor. The cause of death was head injuries.
The inquest, held at County Hall in Exeter, was adjourned with a full inquest to take place at a later date.
The families of both young men have paid tribute to them.
“Alfie was a beloved son, brother and a great friend to many,” his family said. “He was the life and soul of every party and someone who will be sincerely missed.”
Liam Shears’ family described him as “a beloved son, brother, boyfriend and a great friend to many”.
Liam played for Okehampton Rugby Club and a minute’s silence was held for him and Alfie at the pre-Christmas Okehampton v Tiverton match.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Chagford, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and causing death by dangerous driving.
He was then dearrested and taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been discharged and will attend a police interview in due course.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Both families say they are grateful for the comfort and support which they have received and experienced over the past few days and respectfully request that family and friends are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.”