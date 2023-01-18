The Green Graves initative in partnership with Delaware and Gunnislake Primary Academies will involve pupils helping to maintain graves for families that may be unable to do so due to poor mobility or distance. The initiative will also offer alternative tributes on graves without the use of plastics and synthetic materials, aiding the parish council’s objective to reduce plastic on graves and promote the use of natural flowers. Last week the first group of children from the academies visited the cemetery to practice planting perennials in a ‘mock-up’ grave with the assistance from local horticulturist, Claire Roper.