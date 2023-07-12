Nick said of the sculpture: “Some artistic licence has been taken in that his clothing is not exactly the state-of-the-art gear that the team will be wearing. He is holding a stethoscope to the ice and this depicts that fact that these brave young men and women will walk 800 miles beyond the tippity top of Canada (beyond Svalbard in Norway), each of them pulling their gear on a sled in order to collect real data on the state of our planet. NASA and other agencies are keenly awaiting results as this data is unique and will be extremely telling for scientists across the world. The expedition will be unique as there is no documentation, old or recent, of any man reaching that most barren of outposts at the ‘Pole of Innaccessibility’.”