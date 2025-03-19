Albert starred as Marius in Les Misérables last year but found the two shows completely different to work on. “Les Mis was all performed in song, which in a way was easier, as you remember the lines with the tune – but with West Side I’ve had to go back to learning spoken lines, and I’ve also had to learn a bit of dance which has been a first for me! The storyline in general and the ending in particular is actually really sad and addresses some quite deep issues so we worked hard to get these scenes right and really engage with the audience.”