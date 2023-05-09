Jonathan Brice, local organiser for the RBC60 Plymouth stopover, said: “Sutton Harbour is one of the finest places on the south coast for heritage craft to visit, so both the boats and the wonderfully historic backdrop complement each other. Our participants are thrilled to be able to stopover at Sutton Harbour in Plymouth, such a prime location after several days at sea and enjoy their first celebration of their voyage around the UK. The OGA and the participants are most grateful to Sutton Harbour for their generous support of the gatherings by making available the berths and supporting facilities.”