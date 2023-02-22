POLICE are hunting for registered sex offender James Campbell and call on anyone wo sees him to call 999 immediately.
Devon & Cornwall Police is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find the registered sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison.
Detectives have re-issued an appeal to locate 51-year-old James Campbell – and are urging anyone who sees him to call 999.
Campbell was originally convicted of a number of violent and serious sexual offences and was released from prison in November 2022.
He later absconded from his approved premises in Plymouth and his licence has been revoked.
Detective Superintendent Sharon Donald, head of the Force’s Public Protection Unit, said: ‘James Campbell has a history of serious, violent sexual offending against women and we need to bring him into police custody as soon as possible.
‘I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately quoting Devon & Cornwall Police log 743 of 15 February.
‘Campbell’s last known location was in the Middlesbrough area on Friday 17 February.
If anyone has any information about Campbell’s whereabouts, has had contact with him since November, or has information which may assist our enquiries, please report this to us.'
Appearance
Campbell is a white male, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with abald head and some greying stubble. He has a noticeable squint in his righteye.
He has distinctive tribal tattoos on his arms and hands including words ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Mam’ on hisright forearm, and birds on both hands.
Campbell talks with a slight Northern accent and has been known touse the alias Paul Withers or John Withers. He is known to frequent coastalareas.
On recent CCTV he is seen wearing jeans/dark trousers, adark-coloured beanie hat and was carrying a black rucksack.
Movements
4 - 28 November 2022: Campbell was staying at an approved premises inPlymouth.
14 December 2022: He’s seen on CCTV in Bournemouth, Dorset.
28 January – 2 February 2023: Campbell was in the Milford Haven and Haverford Westareas of Wales.
2 February: He travelled bycoach from Wales to Birmingham bus station.
17 February: He is believed to be in Middlesboroughlate afternoon. This is his last confirmed location.
Campbell has been predominantly travelling by bus and coach andpaying for tickets in cash.
He has previously been known to use a bicycle and may be living atransient off grid lifestyle.
He has known links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, northYorkshire, Scotland and the south coast of England.
Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to not approach him butimmediately call police on 999, quoting D&C Police log 743 of 15 February.
Information can also be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers viatheir website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIkMyKldGh_QIVzYBQBh39YwCLEAAYASAAEgIc6vD_BwE orby calling 0800 555 111.