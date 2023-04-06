Police are appealing for information to find 35-year-old David Heslop from Exeter, who is wanted in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order.
He has links to Okehampton, Barnstaple and the Torbay area, and is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of large build.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Heslop is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference 50230075087.