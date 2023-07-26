In the first set of short speeches to the crowds on the Cornish side of the River, Phil Hutty asked, “Why is it that you are worth less than people in London, in Manchester, anywhere in this country… I ask you today as you walk across to think about that, that we are worth that bridge being free!” while Armand Toms, Cornwall Councillor spoke of the injustice the tolls were on local South East Cornwall residents and businesses and the lack of infrastructure funding for this part of Cornwall.