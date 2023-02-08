A large and varied range of knives, weapons and other bladed articles were located at an address in Tavistock by police yesterday.
The Tavistock neighbourhood police team and an officer from Devon and Cornwall Police's Firearms Licencing Unit searched the address and seized the large quantity of weapons, which have now been safely removed from the public domain.
Weapons seized included: axes, knives, swords, daggers, machetes, a cross bow and ninja throwing stars.
Police have stated that they do not believe these items were held with any immediate intent to cause harm but have issued a reminded that it is an offence to buy, possess or lend various knives and weapons.
Police can be contacted via https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/ if you have any information relating to, or are inadvertently in possession of, such items.